Russia Proposes New Inter-Parliamentary Agreement with Turkmenistan

On the sidelines of the 150th jubilee Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Tashkent, the chairperson of Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova met with Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia.

Matvienko mentioned that both the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, are expected to visit Moscow for events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

She noted that in December 2025, parliamentarians from both countries will participate in several key events, including the Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, the Second Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States and the Russian Federation, and the Second Dialogue of Women of Central Asian Countries and Russia. To prepare for these events, Matvienko proposed holding the first meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Parliamentary Cooperation Groups.

Valentina Matvienko also took the initiative to start preparing a new interparliamentary agreement.

She also invited Gulmanova to pay an official visit to Russia.

In response, Gulmanova conveyed greetings from National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and emphasized the importance of deepening Turkmen-Russian relations. She expressed interest in strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and supported the idea of concluding a new bilateral agreement. ///nCa, 7 April 2025