Fête nationale de la France in Ashgabat: An Evening of Friendship, Culture, and Diplomacy

A festive reception was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to mark Fête nationale de la France – France’s National Day (Bastille Day) – organized by the Embassy of the French Republic. This annual event once again served as a vivid symbol of the deepening ties between the two countries and the cultural rapprochement of their peoples.

The reception gathered representatives of diplomatic missions, Turkmen government officials, artists, journalists, scholars, and educators.

The official part of the evening was opened by the Ambassador of France to Turkmenistan, Philippe Merlin, who emphasized the significance of 2025, proclaimed by Turkmenistan as the Year of Peace and Trust. He stressed that France supports a fair international order based on the rule of law and the UN Charter.

Philippe Merlin touched on the issue of climate change, stressing the importance of joint action and highlighting France’s key role as a responsible environmental partner. He also outlined important areas of bilateral cooperation — from digital technologies and aviation to water resources and education.

The Ambassador gave special attention to the recent visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to France, calling it a new milestone in bilateral dialogue.

He highlighted a number of examples showcasing the wide scale of cooperation between Turkmenistan and France. These included the involvement of companies such as THALES, SUEZ, Bouygues Türkmen, Airbus, and CARPITech in projects related to telecommunications and cybersecurity, Earth monitoring, air transportation, sustainable urban development, water management, and methane leak detection.

The Ambassador also mentioned educational initiatives: currently, around 22,000 students are studying French in 25 educational institutions across the country — including 10 schools in the capital and 10 in the provinces.

A significant expansion of the program is expected in higher education. At present, French is taught in three universities, and a fourth is soon to join: starting in September 2025, the International University for the Humanities and Development will include French in its curriculum, further broadening opportunities for language study.

The main guest from the Turkmenistan government was Minister of Education Jumamyrat Gurbangeldiev. He reaffirmed the importance of cultural and humanitarian partnerships and expressed appreciation to France for its contribution to the development of educational programs. The Minister recalled the signed Roadmap for Cooperation for 2025–2026, and highlighted the preservation of Turkmen heritage in French museums and libraries.

Following the official speeches, the evening transitioned into a cultural program. Guests were treated to a fashion show by designer Gowher Gouverné, which elegantly combined Parisian style with Eastern allure. The aesthetic and craftsmanship of the collection made it a true highlight — each model seemed to tell a story through fabric, silhouette, and embroidery.

Festive spirit was enhanced by musical performances, as French melodies filled the air, creating the ambiance of Paris in the heart of Ashgabat. ///nCa, 15 July 2025

Here are some photos from the event (photo credit – Aman Mehinli):