Türkiye Unveils Groundbreaking Underwater Discovery off Antalya Coast

Türkiye has revealed a remarkably well-preserved shipwreck dating back to the Late Hellenistic–Early Roman period off the coast of Antalya, one of the country’s most iconic summer destinations in the Turkish Riviera. Discovered at a depth of 33–46 meters near Adrasan in the Kumluca district, the wreck is being hailed by experts as a groundbreaking find in global underwater archaeology, with its cargo of ceramic plates, bowls, and trays remaining nearly untouched after 2,000 years beneath the sea.

The “Ceramic Shipwreck” carried a cargo of hundreds of Eastern sigillata pottery pieces, a type of fine, red slip tableware widely produced in the Mediterranean. The discovery has thrilled the scientific community with these remarkably intact ceramic vessels, featuring around 25 distinct designs. The ceramics were carefully coated with raw clay as a protective layer during transport and stacked on top of each other. This ancient technique helped them remain preserved in near-perfect condition beneath layers of sand, even after 2,000 years. The Ceramic Shipwreck is considered unmatched globally for its exceptional state of preservation.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, who made a special dive to inspect the shipwreck, said, “The plates and bowls have survived with their original colour and surface texture, offering valuable information about production and packaging techniques from 2,000 years ago.” Ersoy described the wreck as “a discovery of immense value not only for Türkiye but for the shared cultural heritage of the world” and stated that the artefacts are now being meticulously preserved at the regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory.

A New Museum to Showcase Underwater History

In an effort to share the remarkable discovery of the Ceramic Shipwreck with the world, Türkiye will establish a dedicated Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in the Kemer-Idyros area, as previously announced. According to Minister Ersoy, this museum reflects Türkiye’s forward-looking vision for cultural sustainability. The design phase is complete, and construction is set to begin this month. In addition, the Antalya Archaeology Museum will remain open until 10 p.m. this summer as part of the Night Museums Project. A section of the museum will be dedicated to underwater archaeology, enhancing visitor engagement and guidance.

Building on its commitment to preserving cultural heritage, Türkiye has recently emerged as a global leader in archaeology. The country declared 2024 the “Golden Age of Archaeology” as part of the Legacy for the Future Project, which spreads archaeological work across the country throughout the four seasons. This initiative increased the number of excavations to 765 last year, intending to reach 800 by 2026.

Important discoveries both for science and tourism

This comprehensive vision for preserving Türkiye’s cultural legacy also extends beneath the sea, transforming Türkiye into a pioneer in underwater archaeology. As of 2025, Türkiye launched four presidential-decree excavations, three museum-led underwater digs, and three additional underwater research missions, solidifying a systematic and sustained approach to maritime archaeology. Minister Ersoy said, “Along the stretch from Patara to Mersin alone, over 400 shipwrecks have already been identified. Our scientists are working in these areas with outstanding discipline and intensity. These discoveries are not only important scientifically; they also represent major opportunities for tourism.”

Each shipwreck provides a fresh perspective on Türkiye’s maritime history. The combination of underwater archaeology and rich natural dive sites is transforming Türkiye into a global hub for diving and marine explorations. In particular, the Aegean coast and the Turkish Riviera attract divers with their year-round, favourable water temperatures, hundreds of certified dive centres, and experienced instructors.

Antalya’s Kaş, among the world’s top 10 dive sites; Muğla’s Fethiye and Bodrum, where the Aegean and the Mediterranean meet; and Çanakkale, housing the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park, stand out as the liveliest diving destinations to explore on these coasts. Institutions such as the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology also play a critical role in sharing underwater discoveries with the public in Türkiye. The most important of Türkiye’s latest four presidential-decree excavations, the Ceramic Shipwreck, is also expected to become a centrepiece of global archaeological interest and a must-see for visitors drawn to the mysteries of the deep. ///nCa, 15 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)