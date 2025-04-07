Turkmenistan Delegation Participated in the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent

On 6 April 2025, a Turkmen delegation led by the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, participated in the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent. The central theme of the jubilee Assembly was “Parliamentary action for social development and justice.”

In her address, Gulmanova emphasized the significance of Turkmenistan’s positive international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and trust, along with the country’s ongoing efforts to ensure equitable social development.

She highlighted that the Assembly provides an effective platform for discussing pressing global issues such as social progress, justice through parliamentary engagement, and inter-parliamentary cooperation. The forum enables countries to share achievements across various sectors and exchange best practices in legislative work.

Gulmanova underlined the importance of Turkmenistan’s national efforts to improve public welfare, protect human health, create employment opportunities, ensure gender equality, promote digitalization and innovation in the economy, protect the environment, and address climate change challenges.

Concluding her remarks, Gulmanova reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to supporting the work of the IPU in strengthening multilateral parliamentary ties to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. She also extended an invitation to IPU representatives to attend international events, including parliamentary ones, to be held in Turkmenistan in honor of the 30th anniversary of the country’s status of permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

During her visit, Gulmanova held a series of bilateral meetings with:

Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

Tanzila Narbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

N.Ismoilov, Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus

Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

In these meetings, the significance of the UN General Assembly Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan—”2025 – the Year of International Peace and Trust” and “On the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”—was underscored.

Gulmanova also extended invitations to her counterparts to attend upcoming international events in Turkmenistan commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality, which coincides with the Year of International Peace and Trust.

Turkmenistan Participates in Forum of Women Parliamentarians

On 5 April 2025, B. Myradova, Chairperson of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, participated in the Forum of Women Parliamentarians held within the framework of the 150th IPU Anniversary Assembly.

In her speech, the Turkmen representative highlighted the nation’s efforts in promoting human rights and freedoms, ensuring gender equality, and enhancing youth engagement. She also emphasized the achievements of the National Action Plan for 2021–2025 on Gender Equality, developed in cooperation with the United Nations and other prominent international organizations.///nCa, 7 April 2025