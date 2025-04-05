Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality: An Active Philosophy for Building Trust

Expert Derya Soysal

In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions and divided alliances, Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality stands out as a deliberate and constructive approach to diplomacy. Recently reaffirmed by the United Nations General Assembly for the third time, this unique stance is more than a foreign policy label—it is a constitutional principle, a national value, and a model of engagement in Central Asia and beyond.

A National Principle Enshrined in the Constitution

The permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan is embedded in Article 1 of the Constitution and forms the foundation of both its domestic and foreign policy, says Central Asia–European Union expert and historian Ms. Derya Soysal.

First recognized by the UN in 1995, Turkmenistan’s neutrality has since been a defining feature of its international identity. Marking the 30th anniversary of this declaration, the Turkmen government has designated 2025 as the Year of Peace and Trust, organizing events globally to promote dialogue and stability.

Neutrality as a Platform for Peace

Far from a passive position, Turkmenistan’s neutrality is described by Soysal as an active philosophy. At a recent special session in the European Parliament titled The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening Peace and Trust—organized by the Turkmen Parliament and the country’s Embassy in Brussels—Soysal joined delegates from Turkmenistan, members of the European Parliament, and international guests to discuss the nation’s unique role.

At the session, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov, highlighted the proactive nature of the country’s neutrality. “It serves not only as a safeguard from entanglement in conflicts,” Palvanov explained, “but as a bridge between nations, a platform for peace, and a mechanism to build trust in a divided world.”

Contributions to Regional Stability

Soysal elaborated on Turkmenistan’s practical role in regional peacebuilding. For example, during the civil war in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan maintained a neutral stance and helped mediate the conflict. It also extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during times of crisis.

“This balanced approach,” said Soysal, “allows Turkmenistan to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbors and contribute to regional security, particularly in areas such as energy cooperation and trade route safety.”

Strategic Importance in the Turkic World

With its strategic position along the Caspian Sea and the presence of the Turkmenbashi Port, Turkmenistan is enhancing its ties with the European Union. Soysal pointed out that neutrality builds trust with partners and strengthens bilateral ties, supporting the region’s broader development.

Furthermore, Soysal believes Turkmenistan’s model of neutrality could serve as a guiding example for other Turkic states. As an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Turkmenistan’s stance has not hindered its involvement; rather, it underscores its commitment to cultural and historical ties while maintaining a peaceful, non-aligned position.

“In this context, participation in the OTS as an observer reflects the goal of both preserving the principle of neutrality and deepening relations with the Turkic world. The presence of a country with such a status as an observer is an enriching factor for the organization. There are a small number of countries with permanent neutrality status in the world, and these countries play an important role in the development of diplomatic relations. Thus, the experience of Turkmenistan and the policy of neutrality can serve as an example for other Turkic states and contribute to the expansion of diplomatic cooperation within the framework of the OTS”, she said. ///nCa, 5 April 2025