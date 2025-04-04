The President of Turkmenistan met with the President of the European Council

On 3 April 2025, within the framework of the first Central Asia–European Union Summit in Samarkand, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a bilateral meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the special importance that Turkmenistan attaches to the development of partnership with the European Union in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, transport and communication spheres.

During the conversation, it was noted that in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in the political and diplomatic sphere has significantly intensified. The development of the dialogue in the “Central Asia–European Union” format is a clear evidence of this.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa highlighted the importance of the recent meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asian countries and the European Union in Ashgabat. He expressed confidence that such high-level events contribute to the consistent building up of a multifaceted and long-term partnership between the two regions.

During the talks, the importance of further developing effective and mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union was emphasized, taking into account the potential of the Central Asian states.

The President of Turkmenistan focused on the active development of promising North–South and East–West transport corridors, which is carried out by Turkmenistan jointly with the countries of the region and reputable international organizations. The Head of State expressed confidence that these transport arteries will become a reliable bridge for expanding cooperation with the states of the Eurasian continent and strengthening trade and economic ties.

During the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov recalled that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, a special resolution of the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” Ashgabat plans to host a representative International Forum of Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The Head of the Turkmen state invited the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to take part in this significant event.

Highly appreciating the achieved level of development of Turkmenistan’s dialogue with the European Union, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed the country’s readiness to further strengthen fruitful relations. ///nCa, 4 April 2025