UNICEF and Turkmenistan Tennis Federation Initiate the First Wheelchair Tennis Programme for Children with Disabilities

UNICEF and Turkmenistan Tennis Federation (TTF) established a new partnership to introduce the country’s first wheelchair tennis programme, providing children with physical disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports, build confidence, and foster social inclusion. The initiative will engage 10 children aged 7 to 18, equipping them with specialized sports wheelchairs, coaching, and tailored training in line with international standards.

Sport has the power to break barriers, challenge stigma, negative stereotypes and create opportunities. Through UNICEF’s Sport for Development approach, which also focuses on promoting true inclusive environment where children with and without disabilities interact and play together, sport becomes a tool for developing life skills, confidence, and resilience. Studies show that wheelchair tennis not only improves physical well-being but also strengthens social interactions, self-perception, and community participation for children with disabilities.

“Every child has the right to play, develop their potential, and feel included in their community. This partnership with the Turkmenistan Tennis Federation is a significant step in ensuring that children with disabilities have the same opportunities to participate in sports, build friendships, and increase self-confidence. By investing in inclusive sports, we are not only changing lives but also transforming perceptions and remove social barriers for a more inclusive society,”- said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan

As part of the programme, UNICEF and TTF will train local coaches, ensure accessible facilities, and provide the necessary equipment to create an inclusive and supportive environment. A Children’s Tennis Festival will also be organized to promote the role of sports for development and inclusion and inspire broader participation in adaptive sports initiatives.

Beyond immediate impact, the initiative will contribute to the long-term development of wheelchair tennis in Turkmenistan, supporting its integration into national sports strategies and ensuring sustainable opportunities for children with disabilities. UNICEF and TTF remain committed to promoting inclusive opportunities for all children, ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has the chance to thrive. ///nCa, 3 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)