President Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended visit invitation to Iranian President

On 31 March 2025, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The sides noted that friendly relations between the two countries are actively developing in all directions, including in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The President of Turkmenistan confirmed his readiness to make efforts to further develop friendly and fraternal relations on a wide range of issues between the two states.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov invited Peseshkian to visit Turkmenistan. For his part, the President of Iran invited the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Turkmenistan to visit Iran at any convenient time.

The call was initiated by Iran.///nCa, 1 April 2025