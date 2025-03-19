EU strengthens digital and economic ties with Uzbekistan under Global Gateway

The strong partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU has been further deepened during Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela’s visit, with a strong focus on advancing Global Gateway cooperation.

As part of the “Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity in Central Asia,” Commissioner Síkela witnessed the signature of agreements for two strategic EU-funded projects:

The “Connectivity for Central Asia (C4CA) Project” focuses on improving digital infrastructure and integration across the region. It is designed to address the growing need for digital solutions that can better connect Central Asian countries, fostering greater collaboration and economic exchange. By enhancing digital integration, the project will support economic growth, improve access to online services, and bridge the digital divide that exists within the region.

The “Satellite Connectivity for Underserved Populations of Central Asia” project is specifically aimed at providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved communities. This initiative will ensure that rural and isolated areas, which have limited or no access to reliable internet, can benefit from the digital opportunities that are increasingly vital for education, healthcare, and economic development. The project aligns with the EU’s broader objective of promoting inclusive digital connectivity, ensuring that all citizens can access essential services and participate in the digital economy.

Commissioner Síkela explained: “EU and Uzbekistan are working together to improve the internet connection in the whole region of Central Asia. The European technology and Uzbek expertise can ensure that more people have access to fast and secure internet, support businesses to grow, creating new jobs, and improving living conditions across local communities.”

Commissioner Síkela’s also visited the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, a major industrial site to assess opportunities for sustainable resource development and responsible investment in critical raw materials. ///nCa, 19 March 2025