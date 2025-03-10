Iran-Turkmenistan Economic Consortium: A New Step Towards Developing Bilateral Trade

In line with strengthening economic cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, a special economic consortium for the development of exports and trade exchanges has been established with the support of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

This initiative, which has been widely welcomed by economic actors, creates a valuable opportunity to organize trade, facilitate investment, and remove trade barriers between the two countries, says the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce

Ramazan Bahrami, Chairman of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the role of this consortium in the sustainable development of trade relations, called it an effective tool for increasing exports, attracting investment, and facilitating economic interactions.

“This consortium provides a coherent platform for the targeted presence of economic actors in the Turkmen market and creates new capacities for expanding bilateral cooperation”, he said.

He stated that this new mechanism was launched with the participation of the private sector and will facilitate trade exchanges growth, trade costs reduction, and help strengthen regional economic interactions.

“The cooperation of Iranian companies in this consortium will lay the basis for the sustainable growth of bilateral trade and will pave the way for entering Central Asian markets”, he added. ///nCa, 10 March 2025