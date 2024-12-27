Magtymguly Fragi’s poems published in Chinese and Italian

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted presentations of collections of selected works by Magtymguly Fragi in Chinese and Italian.

Presentation of the collection in Chinese

On December 25, 2024, a collection of selected works by Magtymguly Fragi in Chinese was presented. The event was attended by representatives of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, heads of diplomatic missions, teachers and students, as well as media representatives.

Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the People’s Republic of China Parakhat Durdyev spoke at the presentation. Chinese scientists joined the event via videoconference.

Ambassador Qian Naicheng underscored the significance of this new publication in strengthening cultural and humanitarian dialogue between Turkmenistan and China. He emphasized that translating Makhtumkuli’s poetry into Chinese would allow Chinese readers to gain a deeper understanding of the Turkmen people’s philosophy of life, traditions, and values.

Participants at the presentation highlighted the enduring relevance of Magtymguly’s work. Despite the centuries that have passed, his poetry continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It serves as a powerful conduit for fostering love for one’s homeland and cultivating friendship among nations.

Magtymguly’s poetry has been called a messenger of goodwill of the Turkmen people, contributing to the development of friendly relations.

Presentation of the collection in Italian

On 27 December 2024, a presentation of a collection of poems by Magtymguly Fragi in Italian took place.

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan and other countries, teachers and students, as well as media representatives. Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyly Komekov, Charge d’affaires of the Italian Embassy in Turkmenistan Carmelo Leo, Academic Secretary of the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts Kakajan Janbekov and others spoke at the presentation.

Ivan Melkumyan, a lecturer at Rome’s UNINT University of International Studies, spoke via video link.

The speakers noted that the publication of the collection in Italian is evidence of the Turkmen-Italian friendship and contributes to strengthening cultural cooperation.

The collection, which includes 130 poems, was translated by Italian Oriental scholars with the consulting support of scientists from the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

The participants emphasized that Magtymguly’s poems, included in the golden fund of the spiritual culture of mankind, contribute to the dissemination of ideas of love for the Motherland, peacefulness and friendship. Magtymguly’s work was called the anthem of freedom and unity of the Turkmen people. Confidence was expressed that translations of Magtymguly’s poems into foreign languages would contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.///nCa, 27 December 2024