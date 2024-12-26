Russia and Pakistan to launch freight rail link through Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

Russia and Pakistan will launch the first direct freight train between the two countries next year to boost mutual trade, the Pakistani television channel PTV reports, citing Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Leghari.

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Leghari said that Moscow and Islamabad are going to launch “the first freight train that will depart from Russia to Pakistan” by the end of March 2025.

Transportation will be carried out along the eastern branch of the international transport corridor “North-South” through the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Oleg Poleev, Acting General Director of the Russian railway company “Russian Railways Logistics”, whose company is tasked with coordinating test shipments, said that the new route would significantly save time and costs for the delivery of goods and help increase trade between the two countries. ///nCa, 26 December 2024

 

