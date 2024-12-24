The OSCE Gender Issues Programme invites young activists from Central Asia for Online workshop

The OSCE Gender Issues Programme in the Office of the Secretary General, through the WIN project, and with the support of the European Union, invites applications from young male activists in Central Asia to participate in the Online Workshop on “Engaging Men in Gender Equality in Central Asia.”

Under the umbrella of the Young Women 4 Peace Initiative (YW4P), a capacity-building project supported by EU funding, YW4P empowers young women across Central Asian countries and Afghanistan (residing in Central Asia) and includes activities that specifically engage young men as allies in promoting gender equality.

WORKSHOP OBJECTIVES:

Participants will:

• Gain access to a tailored capacity-building toolkit focused on men’s engagement in gender equality

• Network with like-minded individuals and organizations

• Learn from successful case studies and emerging good practices

• Develop a foundational understanding of masculinities and their influence on gender equality and individual behavior through short-lectures and discussions.

• Explore societal norms, stereotypes, and their impact on men’s health, emotional well-being, and broader gender dynamics via interactive activities like ManBox.

• Learn practical strategies for engaging men in gender equality using the Ecological Model, focusing on personal skills, family dynamics, community mobilization, and advocacy for systemic change.

• Gain insight into the updated OSCE toolkit on engaging men in gender equality, analyze its application, and provide feedback for its improvement through presentations and group work.

A two-day workshop, with sessions lasting 2 hours each:

Day 1: January 16, 2025, 18:00–20:00 (Astana, Ashgabat, Tashkent, Dushanbe), 19:00–21:00 (Bishkek)

Day 2: January 21, 2025, 18:00–20:00 (Astana, Ashgabat, Tashkent, Dushanbe), 19:00–21:00 (Bishkek)

WHO CAN APPLY?

We are looking for young men:

• Aged 18–30 years

• From Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and from Afghanistan (currently living in Central Asia)

• With 1-2 years of experience or an interest in promoting gender equality, including work or initiatives involving men and masculinities to advance gender equality

• Available to join the two workshops on 16 and 21 January

HOW TO APPLY:

If you are interested in participating in this workshop, please fill out this form

LANGUAGE: The workshop will be conducted in both Russian and English, with simultaneous interpretation provided. ///nCa, 24 December 2024