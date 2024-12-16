The exhibition of Iranian products “Iran AgroFood” starts in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

The three-day 16th Specialized Exhibition of Iranian products “Iran AgroFood” and the Turkmen-Iranian Business Forum will start in Ashgabat today.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to the participants of the exhibition. He noted the importance of the event for strengthening friendly and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The countries are reliable partners and consistently build up the experience of fruitful cooperation. Historically established ties of friendship and brotherhood between peoples are developing dynamically today in all spheres, including trade and economic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran occupies an important place in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan. This is clearly evidenced by the steady growth and increase in the range of export and import goods between our countries. Cooperation is effectively developing in such sectors as the fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, industry and agriculture,” the message says.

The Iran AgroFood exhibition showcases modern technologies for packaging, storage and transportation of agricultural and food products. The accompanying business forum provides a platform for entrepreneurs to share experiences, discuss long-term plans, and explore collaborative projects.

The exhibition concludes on 18 December. ///nCa, 16 December 2024

 

