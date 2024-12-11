IOM and Turkmenistan outline key areas for future cooperation

On 10 December 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Myakhri Byashimova met with Serkhan Aktoprak, the newly appointed Regional Coordinator for Central Asia of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Head of the IOM in Kazakhstan.

The Turkmen side congratulated Mr. Aktoprak on his new appointment and expressed its commitment to continuing the fruitful partnership with the IOM.

The meeting involved a productive exchange of views on key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IOM, as well as future joint endeavors.

The sides emphasized that Turkmenistan prioritizes cooperation with reputable international organizations in addressing issues such as refugee rights, statelessness, and combating human trafficking.

In this regard, Turkmenistan has achieved significant milestones. It is the first State Party to the Conventions on Statelessness to successfully resolve all known cases of statelessness and the first country in Central Asia to join the Global Alliance for the Eradication of Statelessness.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the “Plan of projects planned to be implemented by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Turkmenistan in 2024” and outlined key areas for future cooperation in 2025. ///nCa, 11 December 2024