The Italian delegation visited the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan

On 2 December 2024, an Italian delegation, led by Ambassador Luigi Ferrari, met with officials from the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading Turkmen universities, including the International University of Humanities and Development and the Magtymguly Turkmen State University.

The Italian delegation included:

Minister Plenipotentiary Federico Fila, Head of the Italian delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.

Prof. Filippo Costa Buranelli, University of St. Andrews, specialist in higher education.

Prof. Carlo Frappi, University of Ca’ Foscari, expert in higher education.

Prof. Silvana Stefani, University of Milan Bicocca, specialist in the field of energy transition.

Dr. Enrico Veschetti, Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), expert in the field of healthcare.

Prof. Andrea Zinzani, University of Bologna, water resources management expert.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy were discussed, with an emphasis on creating knowledge networks.

The Italian side stressed the strategic importance of the partnership with Central Asia, noting its unique opportunities for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint initiatives.

Key discussion areas aligned with the topics raised at the Third Italy-Central Asia Ministerial Conference held on 29 May 2024:

Energy: the introduction of sustainable technologies and the exchange of practical solutions for energy efficiency.

Water resources: effective management and development of innovative methods of their use.

Healthcare: professional development, exchange of experience and joint scientific research.

Education and research: academic exchanges, implementation of joint educational programs and research projects.

The importance of education and scientific research as a cross-cutting topic, which provides support and development of all other areas of cooperation, was emphasized.

The results of the meeting confirmed the readiness of the parties to further deepen the partnership. The initiatives under discussion will contribute to the development of sustainable ties between Turkmenistan and Italy, opening up new opportunities for innovation, regional cooperation and cultural exchange.///nCa, 3 December 2024