Ambassador of Armenia presented copies of his credentials to the Foreing Minister of Turkmenistan

On 2 December 2024, a meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Turkmenistan Arsen Avagyan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador of Armenia presented copies of his credentials. Then the sides discussed the key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Armenia in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They exchanged views on further development of collaboration.

The diplomats underlined the importance of the dialogue at the highest state level, underlining that the recent visit of the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan to Turkmenistan to participate in the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi «Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development», meetings with the President of Turkmenistan esteemed Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as with the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov became a strong impetus for further development of interstate relations.

In addition, the sides discussed the development of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the transport and energy sectors.

Special attention was paid to further development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, including the hosting of mutual Days of Culture, Days of Cinema and other events. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 Dec 2024