Over 70 companies will take part in the Exhibition of Turkish Export goods in Ashgabat

From 4-6 December, 2024, Ashgabat will host the 11th Exhibition of Turkish Export Goods with the participation of more than 70 Turkish companies and associations. The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by the Minister of Trade of Türkiye Omer Bolat along with a delegation.

Trade Minister Bolat will visit the stands of Turkish companies at the fair after its opening. During the visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister will hold meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of the trade sector Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The exhibition aims to enable Turkish companies to present themselves in the Turkmen market and open up new business opportunities. Turkmen companies are invited to the exhibition to get acquainted with high-quality Turkish products and evaluate the possibilities of cooperation with Turkish business community.

It is also planned to organize a meeting of the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Council with the participation of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Türkiye (DEIK) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 2 December 2024