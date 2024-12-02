News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Over 70 companies will take part in the Exhibition of Turkish Export goods in Ashgabat

Over 70 companies will take part in the Exhibition of Turkish Export goods in Ashgabat

By

From 4-6 December, 2024, Ashgabat will host the 11th Exhibition of Turkish Export Goods with the participation of more than 70 Turkish companies and associations. The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by the Minister of Trade of Türkiye Omer Bolat along with a delegation.

Trade Minister Bolat will visit the stands of Turkish companies at the fair after its opening. During the visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister will hold meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of the trade sector Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The exhibition aims to enable Turkish companies to present themselves in the Turkmen market and open up new business opportunities. Turkmen companies are invited to the exhibition to get acquainted with high-quality Turkish products and evaluate the possibilities of cooperation with Turkish business community.

It is also planned to organize a meeting of the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Council with the participation of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Türkiye (DEIK) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 2 December 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Türkiye’s Export Goods Showcase Opens in Ashgabat Alongside Business Forum and Economic Commission Meeting
  2. Turkmenistan to host single country exhibition of Turkish goods and services in December 2023
  3. Turkish contractors realized 1,080 Projects Worth $51 Billion in Turkmenistan, says Turkish Vice President
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited an exhibition of Afghan goods – met with Afghanistan minister for commerce and industry – Ahmet Calik attended the meeting
  5. Anadolu Agency interviews Turkish ambassador in Ashgabat
  6. Ashgabat to host an exhibition of Afghan goods and a Turkmen-Afghan business forum
  7. Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum in Ashgabat – Turkmenistan-Türkiye Trade Surges to $2.5 Billion, exceeds 2022 Figures
  8. Over 80 Companies from Mongolia and Turkmenistan participated in Joint Business Forum in Ashgabat
  9. Ashgabat to host an exhibition of Afghanistan production
  10. Turkish embassy in Ashgabat holds event and photo exhibition to mark the Day of Democracy and National Unity
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan