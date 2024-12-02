Lavrov and Meredov discussed topical issues of Russian-Turkmen relations

On 2 December 2024, at the initiative of the Russian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed topical issues of Russian-Turkmen relations, including cooperation between foreign ministries, and the schedule of upcoming joint events.

The sides exchanged of views on cooperation within the framework of regional formats.///nCa, 2 December 2024