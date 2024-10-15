The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on the outcome of the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On October 14, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing on the results of the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi “The interconnection of times and civilizations – the basis of modern peace and development”.

The event was attended by heads and staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives of local and foreign media.

The speakers at the briefing stressed that the relevance of the forum, held on October 11 this year in Ashgabat, was due to the fact that Magtymguly, his name and image have become one of the symbols of uniting countries and peoples on the principles of humanism and justice, solidarity and cooperation. While in other lands, the great poet brought knowledge about the Turkmen people, their traditions and customs to the people living there, thereby contributing to dialogue and the interpenetration of cultures and knowledge.

According to the briefing participants, today the foreign policy of independent Turkmenistan is the heir and successor of Magtymguly’s ideas about the world, the role and place of the Turkmen people in the globe.

The legacy of Magtymguly Fragi has organically become the basis of modern Turkmen statehood, its internal policy, and serves as a guideline in relations with other states.

These ideas formed the basis for the content of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. At the briefing, it was emphasized that next year the country will celebrate the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality and is open to new creative initiatives in the name of peace, security and sustainable development.

In this context, an exchange of views took place at the briefing on the creation of an international cooperation platform for broad and systematic multilateral cooperation on key issues of global development.

During the briefing, it was noted that representatives from 24 countries of the world took part in the International Forum, including 10 delegations at the level of heads of state, heads of 8 international organizations. More than 200 representatives of foreign media arrived in Turkmenistan to cover the forum. ///nCa, 15 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

