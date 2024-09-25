Halk Maslahaty Session was held in Turkmenistan

On 24 September 2024, a regular meeting of the Halk Maslahaty [People’s Council] of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting was attended by heads of state authorities, members of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, deputies of the Mejlis, heads of ministries and sectoral departments, political parties and public organizations, governors of provinces, districts, and cities, members of local halk maslahaty, honorary elders, representatives of the public from all regions of the country.

The purpose of the meeting was to highlight Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and economic achievements, as well as outline plans for state development in the long term.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Arkadag Berdimuhamedov made keynote speeches during the meeting.

Key points of the speeches:

Turkmenistan continues to implement such programs as “The revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, “The Program of the President of Turkmenistan for socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028” and the National Rural Program, “The Program of socio-economic development of the country and investments in 2024”, as well as the Plan of works and activities in the main areas of activity of Halk Maslahaty.

In the future, more extensive work will be carried out, powerful enterprises, production centers, new modern cities, towns and villages will be built.

The main features of the economic development of the state: high per capita income, as well as human capital and scientific and technical achievements, high labor productivity in all sectors; high rates of economic reforms; competitiveness in the global market.

Based on the “Concept of improving the methodology of teaching general education programs in Turkmenistan until 2028”, the modernization of educational activities was launched.

The opening of joint universities or branches of universities included in the ranking of the world’s leading educational institutions will be of great importance.

One of the tasks of the state youth policy is to improve work with children with disabilities, improve the skills of teachers working with them; strengthen the position of the city of Arkadag as a world center of science and education, and other tasks.

It is necessary to adopt the “Concept for the development of the labor Market of Turkmenistan until 2030”, the Strategy for the Development of the financial market until 2030, as well as the National Program for Supporting Small and Medium-sized Businesses.

Next year, the Halk Maslahaty meeting will consider the country’s Development Strategy for 2026-2052, draft Concepts for the development of the intellectual property system and Programs for the support and development of physical education and sports until 2030.

In 2025, Turkmenistan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care has enough funds to continue its work.

Turkmenistan’s GDP growth rate is stable at 6.3%.

By the end of this year, investments worth 38.5 billion manats will be disbursed.

The volume of loans issued on a concessional basis for the purchase of housing and consumer loans is regularly increasing.

The President instructed to develop and present the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2025” to the Halk Maslahaty.

Of the total amount of investments, 67.8% were allocated for the construction of industrial facilities, and 32.2% – for social facilities.

Starting from 1 January of the new year, salaries of employees of budget-funded institutions, self-supporting enterprises and public associations, pensions and state benefits, scholarships for students and trainees will increase by 10%.

The construction of the main section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline along the Serkhetabat–Herat route has begun. The construction of highways of national importance, as well as a road bridge over the Garabogaz Kel Bay, continues. The 2nd stage of the cement plants “Bäherden” and “Lebap” with a capacity of 1 million tons of products per year was commissioned in the Akhal and Lebap provinces.

The country’s ring energy grid has been created. Construction of a combined cycle power plant is continuing at an accelerated pace in the Balkan province.

In the coming days, the opening ceremony of a hybrid solar-wind power plant in the Kizilarvat district of the Balkan province will take place.

Over 1.4 million tons of wheat have been harvested in the country. It is planned to harvest 1.25 million tons of cotton.

The international community supported the proposal to establish a Regional Center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia, as well as to develop the Caspian Environmental Initiative.

Transformations aimed at the development of small, medium and large businesses will continue in Turkmenistan.

In the field of transport, Turkmenistan is doing everything necessary to develop the China-Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transport corridor and increase the volume of cargo transportation. Great importance is also attached to the formation of an international multimodal transport corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe.

This year, the commissioning of the international airport complex in the village of Jebel in the Balkan province will take place.

An International scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology and an International health and Rehabilitation Center will soon open in Ashgabat. A modern enterprise for the production of medicines based on licorice root will be launched in Turkmenabad.

Turkmenistan will work to include in the Representative List of the Intangible Сultural Heritage of mankind the art of breeding Alabai dogs, the traditions of making a baby cradle – sallanchak, as well as the art of performing a lullaby.