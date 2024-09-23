News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and UAE Discuss Student Exchange

On 17 September 2024, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting between Rector Gulshat Yusupova and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli.

The meeting was dedicated to the development of Turkmen-Emirati scientific and educational cooperation.

During the meeting, the rector spoke in detail about the work of the university departments, scientific training centers and the experience of cooperation with foreign universities.

The sides discussed the ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and student exchange.

It’s worth noting that in November 2023, a delegation of students and faculty from the IIR participated in a diplomatic training program organized by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in the UAE. The program focused on international relations, politics, culture, and the economy of the UAE.///nCa, 23 September 2024

 

