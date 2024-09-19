Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Presents Credentials

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 17 September 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Esen Aydogdiyev (residence in Moscow) presented copies of credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Elena Shekerletova.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Shekerletova emphasized the importance of Bulgaria’s friendly and constructive relations with Turkmenistan, a key partner in Central Asia and the Caspian region. She highlighted the significance of these ties both bilaterally and within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted in 2019.

The sides expressed their desire to strengthen and expand cooperation in trade, economy, and other areas of mutual interest.

Bulgaria underscored its keen interest in intensifying bilateral relations with Turkmenistan, particularly in energy diversification and joint projects related to energy and transport infrastructure development within the context of Europe-Asia connectivity.

The conversation also touched upon global issues, including international security, stability, and other pressing matters on the international agenda. ///nCa, 19 September 2024

 

