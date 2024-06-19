New Powerful Gas Flow Found at Galkynysh Giant in Turkmenistan

The Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, a world leader in natural gas reserves, has seen a significant discovery – a new industrially viable flow of natural gas.

The State Concern Turkmengaz’s drilling department successfully reached a depth of 4461 meters during the recent operations. This new gas flow originates from reservoirs between 4461 and 4350 meters, as reported by the newspaper “Nebit Gaz.”

Experts estimate the daily output of this operational well to exceed 2 million cubic meters of natural gas.

During drilling and construction of this gas well in accordance with the geological and technical characteristics of the field, casing and tubing pipes, borehole column heads from the leading Japanese company Sumitomo, as well as high-tech equipment from American manufacturers were used.

Drilling on two additional wells is currently underway at a rapid pace.

The combined reserves of the Galkynysh field, along with the adjacent Garakel and Yashlar fields, are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

The development plan for the field included seven phases. Presently, the Phase 1 is in industrial operation, with production ongoing from 52 operational wells. ///nCa, 19 June 2024