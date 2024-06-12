Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol – President of Turkmenistan presented the Korean leader with alabai puppies

On 11 June 2024, on the second day of his visit to Turkmenistan, President Yoon Suk Yeol of Korea met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Welcoming the President of Korea, Arkadag noted that Turkmenistan sees in the Republic of Korea a good friend and reliable business partner with whom it intends to continue to develop productive cooperation with impressive potential, the optimal implementation of which meets common interests.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that by implementing a comprehensive transformative strategy focused on the fundamental modernization and industrialization of the national economy, Turkmenistan relies on the introduction of advanced technologies, innovations and the best foreign experience. This opens up the most favorable opportunities for building up effective Turkmen-Korean cooperation, aligning it with modern realities.

President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed the continued interest of the Republic of Korea in multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is an important partner of the Republic of Korea, and the agreements reached in Ashgabat allow us to specify the key vectors of successful joint work with a view to the future, he said.

Then the meeting continued with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the success of Turkmenistan’s long-term partnership with world-famous Korean companies operating in such sectors of the Turkmen economy as the oil and gas and transport complexes. Examples of cooperation are the construction of a polymer plant in Kiyanli and a gas desulfurization plant at the largest Galkynysh field.

As Arkadag stressed that occupying one of the leading places in the world in terms of gas reserves, Turkmenistan is aimed not only at increasing its production and diversifying export supplies, but also at deepening the processing of raw materials, the formation of high-tech production infrastructure, including the gas chemical industry.

This creates huge opportunities for cooperation with Korean and, in general, with foreign companies, the implementation of new joint investment projects using advanced developments and high environmentally friendly technologies.

Regarding the transport sector, Turkmenistan has initiated a strategy of revival in the new historical conditions of the Great Silk Road. There are broad prospects for effective cooperation to create transcontinental transport corridors connecting Asia and Europe in the North–South and East–West directions.

Moreover, Turkmenistan and Korea have gained extensive experience in the supply of automotive equipment. In this area, Turkmenistan’s long-standing partner is Hyundai.

In turn, President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that Korea is striving to further intensify its long-term partnership with Turkmenistan and is ready to provide all its experience and technological potential for these purposes.

Beyond economic modernization, potential areas of collaboration include urban planning, digital innovation, cultural exchange, humanitarian aid, and environmental protection.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed confidence that interstate relations based on long-standing traditions of friendship, principles of mutual respect, trust and mutual goodwill will continue to develop in an ascending line, and all joint plans will be successfully implemented.

***

A cultural program was organized for the wife of the President of the Republic of Korea, Kim Keon Hee. Together with Arkadag’s wife Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova, they visited an exhibition representing the cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

The exhibition featured handmade carpets, works of decorative, applied and fine arts, jewelry, needlework, including skillful embroidery, as well as museum valuables. A women’s fashion show was also held.

Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova presented Kim Keon Hee with a dress in the Turkmen national style.

At the end of the bilateral meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Yoon Suk Yeol joined their spouses visiting the exposition.

As a sign of Turkmen-Korean friendship, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, presented two alabai puppies to the President of Korea. ///nCa, 12 June 2024 (photo credit – Yonhap/TDH/official website of President of Korea)