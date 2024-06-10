UNDP supported Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan to develop the Statement of Compliance for accreditation with GANHRI

News Central Asia (nCa)

On May 29, 2024, the Ombudsperson in Turkmenistan submitted the Statement of Compliance of the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan with the Paris Principles (The Statement of Compliance) to Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institution`s (GANHRI) Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA).

The Statement of Compliance was prepared in the framework of the project: “Strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office of Turkmenistan” implemented jointly by the UNDP and the Office of Ombudsperson in Turkmenistan.

On March 28, 2024, the Secretariat of GANHRI scheduled the Ombudsperson`s Office for accreditation during the second session of the SCA that will take place from 14 to 18 October 2024. The Dialogue of the Ombudsperson with SCA will be based on the submitted Statement of Compliance that has been developed for more than two months and reflects the progress of the work of the Ombudsperson`s Office since its establishment in 2017.

In this unique peer-review-based accreditation process, GANHRI ensures individual National Human Rights Institutions` compliance with internationally recognized standards – the Paris Principles – to ensure their independence, pluralism, and accountability. ///nCa, 10 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

