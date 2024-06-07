TESC 2024: Azerbaijani company AZCHEMCO offers Turkmenistan partnerships in the production of liquid fertilizers

The Azerbaijani company AZCHEMCO offers to establish production of liquid fertilizers and agrochemicals in Turkmenistan using its own technology. This was stated by Rifat Sultan-zade, Vice Chairman of the AZCHEMCO holding company, at the TESC 2024 International Scientific and Practical Conference in Ashgabat.

AZCHEMCO is a co-author of the Azerbaijani standard “Liquid fertilizers”, according to which there are no nitrates in the production of fertilizers, which implies the absence of a nitrate trace in food grown on them.

“Taking into account the availability of technology from AZCHEMCO, we, together with our Turkmen partners, are able to establish the production of liquid fertilizers in Turkmenistan. By investing in a new production facility in the fraternal country, the company plans to produce liquid nitrogen and sulfur-containing fertilizers based on carbamide, sulfuric acid and sulfur of Turkmen origin for further sale in the region,” Rifat Sultanzade stressed.

“Given the enormous amount of natural gas in Turkmenistan and the volume of its production, AZCHEMCO is ready to provide its own technology for processing sulfur and converting it into raw materials for the production of the company’s line of liquid agrochemicals,” he said.

The report identifies agriculture as a contributor to climate change, responsible for 8% of the issue. This is caused by nitrous oxide emissions

Liquid fertilizers offer high nutrient availability, meaning plants can easily absorb the nutrients they need for growth. They also require less water consumption compared to granular fertilizers. This can be a significant benefit in areas with limited water resources.

The AZCHEMCO delegation presented the Azerbaijani national carpet as a gift to representatives of government departments of Turkmenistan. It was made by order of the Azerbaijani carpet manufacturer “Azerkhalcha” in honor of the opening of the city of Arkadag. ///nCa, 7 June 2024 (photo credit – Report.az)