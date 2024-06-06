News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP Turkmenistan Announces Winners of "Forests and Innovations" Infographic Contest!

On March 21, 2024, on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, 5 June, UNDP in Turkmenistan within the framework of the project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits” funded by the GEF, launched the Infographic Contest “Forests and Innovations” to draw the attention of society to the environmental problems such as depletion of soil fertility and land degradation, which lead to desertification.

UNDP announced the winners of the competition, whose works demonstrated the importance of preserving terrestrial ecosystems, including the forest ecosystems of Turkmenistan.

1st place – Gulshirin Kadyrova
2nd place – Aylar Rozyeva
3rd place – Babamurat Baltaev

The award ceremony took place at the UN building in Ashgabat on the eve of World Environment Day, June 5.

Mary Risaeva, UNDP Officer-in-Charge in Turkmenistan, presented the winners with certificates and prizes from UNDP.

UNDP congratulates all the winners and thank all our participants for their valuable contributions.
///nCa, 6 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

