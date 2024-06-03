WHO CO in Turkmenistan and WHO/Europe held a capacity building training on ship sanitation inspection and issuance of ship sanitary certificates

Points of entry (POE) such as airports, ports and ground crossings play an important part in preventing, detecting and responding to public health events that may arise due to international travel and trade.

To improve the national public health capacity at Turkmenbashy International Seaport and on ships, on May 29-31, 2024, the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan together with WHO/Europe conducted a training course on ship sanitation inspection and issuance of ship sanitation certificates (SSCs).

The training brought together the national coordinator for IHR as well as national ship inspectors and public health officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the “Turkmendenizderyayollary” Agency, the State Veterinary Service, the State Quarantine Service, Turkmenbashy International Seaport, and the sanitary quarantine point. Over the course of the training the participants had an opportunity learn about WHO guidance on ship sanitation inspection and the issuance of SSCs according to the IHR, practical aspects of ship inspection and issuance of ship sanitation certificates and had a case study on maritime incidents of public health concern.

The event was held in the framework of the WHO project to strengthen the national capacity of the Central Asian countries on "One Health" approach.