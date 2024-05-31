Turkmen-German Collaboration Creates AI-powered Pain Assessment Tool

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen and German scientists have developed a unique AI-based medical instrument.

This project is a collaboration between the Council of Young Scientists of Turkmenistan’s Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics and Germany’s University of Applied Sciences Zwickau, reports the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The project, which involved Professor Christian Brauweiler and Dr. Tom Schall from Germany, aims to create an affordable and effective tool for medical professionals. This tool uses artificial intelligence to accurately assess pain levels in patients with cognitive impairment. These patients often struggle to express their feelings, making diagnosis and treatment challenging.

The development utilizes a Raspberry Pi microcomputer, making the system compact and accessible. Various sensors and devices are integrated to collect relevant patient data.

Based on this data, artificial intelligence analyzes the data. The user-friendly interface allows medical professionals to easily interpret the results of the analysis and make decisions.

German specialists provided their expertise in AI and medical informatics, while the Turkmen team developed and tested the Raspberry Pi hardware. Initial tests at the German university confirmed the system’s effectiveness in clinical environment.

Plans include expanding the technology’s implementation and further improvement. Additionally, research is ongoing to integrate the system with other medical devices and platforms, creating comprehensive solutions for disease monitoring and treatment.

The development has been awarded a software patent by the State Service for Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, opening doors for commercialization and further development.

The partnership between the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan and the University of Applied Sciences Zwickau started in 2016 on the basis of a Memorandum of bilateral cooperation signed between the universities. ///nCa, 31 May 2024

 

 

