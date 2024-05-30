News Central Asia (nCa)

Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Ministerial conference "Central Asia – Italy"

On May 29, 2024, a ministerial conference in the “Central Asia – Italy” format was held in Rome. The event was attended by the executives of foreign policy departments of Central Asian countries, Italy, as well as representatives of the European Union. The Deputy of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, was the head of Turkmenistan delegation.

The heads of foreign policy departments discussed the condition and prospects of interaction in the foreign policy arena, in particular, in matters of maintaining and strengthening regional and global stability.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov noted the high role of Turkmen neutrality as an effective tool for promoting peace and stability, paying special attention to issues of regional security, ecology, transport, water resource management, transitional energy as well as cultural and humanitarian interactions.

Within the framework of the forum, three thematic sessions were also held: “Energy transition and global challenges”, “Connectivity” and “Higher education and knowledge networks”.

The parties agreed to interact on a systematic basis within the framework of the “Central Asia – Italy” format. In this context, they decided to develop a medium-term action plan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 30 May 2024

