Turkmenistan and Italy Chart Course for Deeper Cooperation

On 20 March 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov was on visit to Italy.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation held talks with Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The foreign ministers discussed the development of bilateral relations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. Positive cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, was noted.

The sides also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

Following the meeting, a Program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Italy for 2024-2025 was signed.

Ashgabat and Rome aim to deepen cultural ties

The delegation met with Rome City Hall officials, emphasizing the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. They recognized the success of joint archaeological and heritage preservation efforts.

Within the framework of the meeting, a document was signed on holding an archaeological exhibition of Turkmenistan in the Capitoline Museum of Rome in 2025.

Strengthening Internztional Partnerships

Meredov also met with representatives of international organizations.

Discussions with Alvaro Lario, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), focused on current agricultural cooperation and future prospects.

During the meeting with Maurizio Martina, the FAO Deputy Director-General, both parties explored joint projects, with Turkmenistan underlining its interest in strengthening food security in the face of climate change. They agreed to identify new areas of cooperation in agriculture. ///nCa, 22 March 2024