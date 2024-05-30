Rome hosted 3rd Ministerial Conference “Italy-Central Asia”

On 29 May 2024, in Rome Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani met with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the third Ministerial Conference Italy-Central Asia.

“Italy looks with great interest to the political collaboration and opportunities that arise for our companies in Central Asia; it is a priority for us to establish a strategic partnership with those countries and strengthen economic and industrial cooperation, in the fields of water and environmental resources and higher education. For this reason, we have involved in today’s meeting more than 30 of the most important Italian companies and trade associations”, – commented the Minister.

The Italian Government has promoted the intensification of relations with countries in the region, as demonstrated by the business forums organised with Uzbekistan (in June 2023), Kazakhstan (in January this year) and Tajikistan (last April). These initiatives are in line with the growth diplomacy action carried out by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic network on the initiative of Minister Tajani. Particular attention is being paid to regional projects in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, machinery and energy involving all the countries of Central Asia.

During the conference, thematic in-depth meetings were held dedicated to the energy transition and global challenges, connectivity as well as higher education and knowledge networks. In addition to the competent Italian and Central Asian authorities, academics, representatives of the European Commission and trade associations attended the event.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Italy in the political, economic, trade, water and energy, environmental, transport, tourism and educational spheres, as well as exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international cooperation, including threats and challenges of our time, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Italy is ready to contribute to development of Central Asian railway network

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi attended the “Connectivity” session of the third Italy-Central Asia ministerial conference. The meeting brought together ministers and representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia, according to Italian ministry of infrastructure and transport.

The session focused on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), better known as Middle Corridor Initiative. The corridor was launched in 2016 to connect Europe to Central Asia.

Faced with the challenges of our time, the EU Global Gateway strategy is central to strengthening connectivity in the face of growing global instability, with great attention to the Middle Corridor Initiative which is based on the central Trans-Caspian network, the press release said.

Italy is ready to contribute to the development of the railway network and ports of Central Asia with the shared goal of strengthening the competitiveness of countries businesses, the security of global supply chains and the fight against climate change. ///nCa, 30 May 2024