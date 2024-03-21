Turkmenistan and Italy Deepen Transport Cooperation

Turkmenistan and Italy have signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime and railway transport, according to the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The signing ceremony took place in Rome during a meeting between a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini.

The two MOUs focus on:

Enhanced Trade and Expertise: The first MOU, signed with the Office of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, aims to bolster trade ties between the Italian ports of Naples, Salerno, Castellammare di Stabia, and the Turkmenbashi port. It also facilitates the exchange of knowledge in engineering technologies, administrative practices, and training programs.

Railway Expertise Exchange: The second MOU, signed with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), the manager of Italy’s railway infrastructure, establishes a framework for exchanging experiences in railway transport system management and intermodal hubs. ///nCa, 21 March 2024