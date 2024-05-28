Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for the Consultative Summit of Central Asia

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and his Kazakhstan counterpart Murat Nurtleu discussed preparations for the 6th summit of the Advisory Council of the Heads of Central Asian States, which will be held in Astana in August this year, Kazinform reports.

According to Nutrleu, during the negotiations with Meredov, “new areas of cooperation were identified and fundamental tasks were considered.”

“The comprehensive rapprochement of the Central Asian states meets demands of the time,” Murat Nurtleu said.

“In particular, we believe it is important to sign the Strategy for the development of regional cooperation ‘Central Asia 2040’. Moreover, we expect all sides will sign the Treaty on friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation in Central Asia in this century,” said Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

It was noted that the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan partnership successfully develops within multilateral structures, with the countries sharing similar positions on many global issues.

“Together with the colleague, an exchange of views on other regional and international trends took place as well as agreement was reached to continue our dialogue. In particular, attention was drawn to the importance of making the most out of the potential of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. As part of its presidency of the Fund, Kazakhstan plans to actively work taking into account the interests of all the sides. We also commend the support of Turkmenistan in promoting the water energy cooperation mechanism and readiness for interaction”, said Nurtleu. ///nCa, 28 May 2024