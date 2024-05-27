Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Look to the Future: Digital Cooperation Takes Center Stage

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev during an official visit to Astana.

During the meeting, prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging experience in strategically important areas were discussed.

Madiyev stressed that this visit is an important step towards strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. He expressed confidence that joint efforts will bring significant results and will contribute to the sustainable development of both countries in the field of digitalization and innovation.

The meeting featured a presentation by Kazakh Vice Minister of Digital Development Askar Serikovich Zhambakin, showcasing Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem. The Smart Data Ukimet information system and a Digital Family Map were highlighted.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of exchanging experience in the field of digitalization of public services, the development of e-commerce and the creation of innovative ecosystems.

Examples of successful cooperation that contribute to improving management efficiency and business development were discussed. Significant experience in space research and development was discussed.

Supporting young entrepreneurs emerged as another key area for collaboration. Discussions included joint acceleration programs, mentor exchange initiatives, and co-organized events to ignite a spirit of innovation amongst the youth.

The meeting highlighted the importance of education and scientific collaboration. Implementing joint educational programs, internship opportunities, and joint research endeavors in the fields of digital technologies and aerospace research were all potential areas explored.///nCa, 27 May 2024 (based on the press release by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan)