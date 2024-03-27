Anau Takes Center Stage as 2024 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World

Following the 39th meeting of TURKSOY’s Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture in Bursa (2022), Anau, Turkmenistan, was announced the 2024 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. This coincides with the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, making 2024 a year of significant cultural celebration in Turkmenistan.

Anau, now holding the prestigious title for the second time after Merv in 2015, will kick off the festivities with a grand opening ceremony organized by the Ministry of Culture. Events showcasing the diverse artistic expressions of the Turkic world are planned to unfold over three days, featuring cultural figures, artists, and scholars from various Turkic regions.

The year-long program promises to unite the entire Turkic World. It commenced on 26 March with the opening ceremony in Ak Bugday, Akhal province. More than 650 artists from 9 countries took to the stage in honor of the grand opening to show the audience and art lovers of Turkmenistan the unique and colorful dances, music and songs of the fraternal Turkic peoples.

The program also includes an international conference titled “The direction of tourism development and opportunities in Turkmenistan,” exploring the nation’s rich historical and natural treasures, alongside strategies for enhanced tourism promotion.

Meanwhile, the TURKSOY Museum Association will convene to discuss the preservation of historical sites throughout the Turkic world and address contemporary challenges faced by museums.

Furthermore, a media forum will bring together over 70 media representatives from 15 countries to explore the theme “Turkmen land – the center of ancient cultures.” This forum coincides with the celebration of Magtymguly Fragi 300th birthday.

In his statement on the opening of the event, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev said that Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, has experienced a very successful period, and expressed confidence that Turkmenistan will raise this bar even higher.

“We have planned a magnificent opening of this event. The whole Turkic world will meet in Anau. Our events will not be limited to one concert during the opening, these events will bring together people of culture and art from all over the Turkic world during the year in Anau, as well as in celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi. Not only the Turkic World, but also the entire world community will get acquainted with the ancient Turkic civilization of Anau and the legacy of Magtymguly,” Raev said.

***

The participants of the ceremony had the opportunity to visit Arkadag, a city with state status and designated a “City of the XXI century” by TURKSOY.

The program also included show by the world-famous Akhal-Teke horses of the Galkynysh equestrian group at the city’s circus. ///nCa, 27 March 2024 [photo credit – TURKSOY, TDH]