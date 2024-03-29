Caspian sea cooperation takes center stage in talks between Turkmen and Iranian FMs

On Thursday, 28 March 2024, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov hosted his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Ashgabat.

The meeting encompassed a wide range of topics related to Iran-Turkmenistan relations, including regional and international developments, expanding cooperation in energy, transit, transport, and water resource management, Caspian sea.

Amirabdollahian referred to the Caspian Sea as an area for constructive cooperation between the coastal countries. He highlighted the importance of communication between the two countries in this sea, aligning with the mutual interests of both parties.

Amirabdollahian further considered the continuation of discussions on legal, security, and economic issues of the Caspian Sea necessary. Additionally, he expressed Iran’s readiness to host the third economic conference of Caspian coastal countries at the level of prime ministers. [MFA Iran, 28 Mar]

The sides addressed the serious issue of environmental risks against the Caspian Sea, stating that it should be taken into account.

Meredov, for his part, referred to the positive bilateral relations and considered the meetings of senior officials of the two countries, including presidents and foreign ministers, as a sign of strong ties and bonds between the two countries.

He noted the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries in international organizations.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the importance of combating terrorist groups in the region and addressing the threat of extremist groups, emphasizing the need for cooperation regarding border waters. ///nCa, 29 March 2024