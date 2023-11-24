Turkmenistan’s Investment Potential Takes Center Stage in London

On 22-23 November, London hosted the investment forum “Turkmenistan – Investments and Development,” a platform for showcasing Turkmenistan’s diverse investment opportunities and fostering closer economic ties with the United Kingdom.

Over 100 representatives from Turkmenistan attended the event, including senior officials from ministries and departments, members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and private entrepreneurs.

The attendance of representatives from 74 major companies from various countries including from Japan, Azerbaijan, the United States, France, China, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany, highlighted the global interest in Turkmenistan’s investment potential.

The forum provided a platform for fruitful discussions, with the Turkmen delegation engaging in a series of productive meetings with representatives of business circles and leading UK companies. These bilateral discussions touched on various facets of potential cooperation between the two countries, encompassing agriculture, digital transformation, the oil and gas sector, banking, and other key areas.

Agriculture, a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s economy, emerged as a focal point of discussions, with emphasis placed on exchanging expertise in agricultural technologies and boosting production. Digitalization, a driving force in the modern business landscape, also garnered significant attention, underscoring the importance of innovation in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The oil and gas sector, a pillar of Turkmenistan’s economic strength, presented another area for potential collaboration. Representatives explored opportunities for knowledge and technology exchange, aiming to optimize energy resource extraction and processing.

The financial sector and banking emerged as crucial elements in enhancing investment activity and facilitating financial transactions between the two countries. Discussions underlined the role of these sectors in creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

Memorandum of Cooperation Signed

As a testament to the positive momentum generated by the forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed on the second day between the Open Joint Stock Company “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and the Finnish company “Nurminen Logistics” AGPJ. ///nCa, 24 November 2023

