UNDP strengthens national trade capacity of Turkmenistan through digitalization in trade

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan organized a two-day training titled “Developing Trade in a Competitive Environment and the Role of Digitalization as a Tool for Simplifying Trade Formalities”. The training was held as part of the ongoing joint project on “Strengthening the Trade Capacity of Turkmenistan, Phase II”, implemented by the UNDP and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

“The training equipped the Ministry staff with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving international trade landscape,” said Ms. Anait Smbatyan, the international expert who facilitated the training. “We touched upon the role of the World Trade Organization in regulating trade, balancing trade liberalization with important public objectives, and addressing the challenges of protectionism in multilateral economic cooperation.

Additionally, participants explored the impact of digital transformation on competitive trade practices and learned how digitalization can simplify trade formalities. The training programme covered topics such as international trade, modern challenges in external economic ties, digital trade trends, and the legal foundations of paperless trade. It also explored ‘single window’ systems to enhance international trade efficiency.

UNDP is strengthening national capacity to develop effective trade policies while using digital opportunities and learning from global best practices. Assistance is in place to coordinate and implement regulatory and institutional reforms to prepare Turkmenistan to the accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which will allow the country to integrate into world trade processes more effectively. ///nCa, 25 May 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)