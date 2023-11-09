UNDP in Turkmenistan strengthens skills and knowledge of national statisticians

Ashgabat, 8 November 2023: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan organized a training for specialists from the sectoral departments of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan (TurkmenStat) on the functional application of the newly developed statistical business register software (SBRS).

The training took place from October 22 to November 10, 2023, and the focus was given on familiarizing TurkmenStat specialists with the SBRS new functionality that allows the online submission of statistical reports for businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as the configuration of statistical data parameters for TurkmenStat specialists for more effective statistical monitoring and reporting.

The Training participants were also introduced to a new application of the SBRS that is used to create new or modify existing statistical reporting forms. Using this application, TurkmenStat specialists have already been able to independently create input tables for dozens of statistical reporting forms, while these newly added functions will ensure the accuracy, reliability, and consistency of the statistical data collected and processed by the SBRS. The developed SBRS application will simplify the process of registration of legal entities, access and process data in an accelerated mode, lead to an orderly registration of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs as well as submit the statistical forms online.

The training was organized under the project “Strengthening institutional, statistical and information-technical capacity of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan” implemented by UNDP in partnership with Turkmenstat. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

