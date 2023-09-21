UNDP strengthens the national capacity to provide community-based psychosocial support to youth and women in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, 18-19 September 2023: UNDP in Turkmenistan organized intersectoral consultations at the roundtable on “Community-based psychosocial support for vulnerable young people and women”, which were held in Ashgabat on 18-19 September 2023. The event was organized as part of an initiative entitled “Strengthening national capacities for community-based psychosocial support for vulnerable young people and women as a preventive measure” implemented jointly with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan (MLSP) and funded by the Joint UNDP-DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention.

Participants of the intersectoral meeting held within a two-day round table, representing MLSP, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, national research and academic institutions and universities, the Mental Health & Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) practitioners, and local CSOs, discussed local needs and national priorities in the field of psychosocial support for vulnerable youth and women at the community level. The MHPSS training course was discussed which can be further integrated into professional development programs of representatives of helping professions, such as social workers, teachers, and a wide range of professionals, who are not psychologists, but provide support to youth and women. Mr. Vitalii Klymchuk, an international MHPSS expert virtually facilitated discussions.

The MHPSS initiative in Turkmenistan aims to build capacities of national partners on integrating MHPSS to conflict prevention initiatives and improve social cohesion through interventions at multiple levels through multi-sector collaboration. MHPSS training modules will be developed in accordance with recommendations of the intersectoral consultations and international norms and standards and will be presented to national counterparts for their review after completion of the MHPSS trainings, which is scheduled to be held on 6 – 10 November 2023. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

 

 

