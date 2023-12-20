UNDP and National Partners Continue its Support to Improving System of National Accounts to Enhance Statistical Capacity of Turkmenistan

On December 15, 2023, as part of the work on improving the System of National Accounts, a round table discussion took place focusing on the results of a survey on production and sales costs. The event was held within the framework of the ongoing joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan (TurkmenStat) titled “Strengthening institutional, statistical and information-technical capacity of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan”.

The Round Table aimed to showcase and deliberate on the results of the 2022 sample survey on supply and use tables (SUT), offering statistical insights into the production costs across all economic sectors for the year 2022. The event was attended by representatives of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan. UNDP International expert, Natalia Ustinova, participated in the round table, presenting the goals, objectives, and organizational methodology of the 2022 survey on production and sales costs to the attendees.

“As a fundamental element of the SNA, tables of supply and use of goods and services (SUTs) constitute a comprehensive system of macroeconomic indicators. These tables provide a detailed breakdown of the economy’s structure, dissecting both industries and products,” – noted Akmyrat Danatarov, UNDP Turkmenistan Programme Analyst for Governance, Economic Diversification, and Inclusive Growth. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 15 December 2023