President of Turkmenistan met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on 24 May 2024. Prime Minister Bektenov was in Turkmenistan for the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The discussion encompassed a broad range of topics of the bilateral relationship. The sides highlighted the constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan within international and regional organizations like the UN, OSCE, ECO, and the CIS.

Emphasis was placed on Turkmenistan’s desire to expand trade and economic ties across various sectors.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 28% over the year and amounted to $563 million. In January-March 2024, mutual trade amounted to $105 million.

Issues of cooperation in the gas sector, as well as the implementation of joint Kazakh-Turkmen projects in the field of agriculture were discussed.

The transport and logistics sector emerged as a crucial area of cooperation. The sides noted that the favorable geographical positions of both countries create a fertile ground for joint ventures in this area.

The construction of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway demonstrates the concrete results of effective cooperation. Today, Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the transport sector is becoming the engine of development in Central Asia and neighboring regions, the most important factor of economic integration and partnership along the North–South and East–West routes.

Strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties also holds significant importance. The 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi is being celebrated extensively nationally and abroad, including in Kazakhstan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov mentioned the recent inauguration of the Magtymguly cultural complex in Ashgabat.

Bektenov noted that the establishment of a monument to the outstanding Kazakh folk musician and composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly in the park is a vivid symbol of friendship and brotherhood of the two peoples, as well as dynamically developing cultural ties. ///nCa, 25 May 2024