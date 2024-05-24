CIS Approves Action Plan for Enhanced International Transport Corridors

The action plan for optimizing infrastructure and developing international transport corridors passing through the territories of the CIS member states for the period up to 2030 was approved at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in Ashgabat on 24 May 2024.

The action plan aims to strengthen cooperation between transport ministries, departments, national administrations, and businesses across the CIS. It outlines a series of measures to improve the functioning of these critical corridors, focusing on:

Guaranteed Accessibility: Ensuring reliable access throughout the CIS via the development of the International Transport Corridors (ITC CIS).

Bottleneck Removal: Addressing infrastructure bottlenecks that impede efficient transport flow across the network.

Strategic Development: Prioritizing the development of ITC CIS routes experiencing the highest and most stable cargo volumes.

Sustainable Transport: Aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals for the transport sector.

A key element of the plan is the synchronized development and use of infrastructure across different transport modes within the ITC CIS network. This emphasizes the creation of multimodal centers, serving as integrated transport and logistics hubs.

Implementing this plan is expected to:

Maximize Efficiency: Optimize the utilization of ITC CIS capabilities.

Enhanced Competitiveness: Increase the competitiveness of these corridors to attract greater cargo flow.

Realized Potential: Unlock the full transport and transit potential of the CIS countries.

The action plan aligns with existing CIS strategies for economic development, transport cooperation, and coordinated development of international transport corridors within the member states. ///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the CIS Executive Committee)