Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the CIS Secretary General

On 21 May 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the Secretary General of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, who arrived in Ashgabat to discuss preparations for the upcoming session of the Council of the Heads of Government.

The parties discussed organizational issues related to the meeting, to take place on 24 May 2024 in Ashgabat.

During the conversation, it was stated that there are wide opportunities for effective cooperation within the CIS. In particular, the parties considered the schedule of joint events and the agenda of the meetings at the highest and high levels to be held this year under the auspices of the CIS.

Lebedev praised Turkmenistan’s active participation in the CIS and stressed that the development of mutually beneficial relations with Turkmenistan remains one of the priorities of the Commonwealth.

There are 12 issues on the draft agenda of the meeting. Traditionally, in a narrow format, the Council members will exchange views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the Commonwealth.

In an extended format, the draft Concept of Cooperation in the field of energy and the Plan of priority measures for its implementation, as well as an Action Plan for optimizing infrastructure and developing international transport corridors passing through the territories of the CIS member states will be discussed.

In addition, the meeting plans to adopt a number of documents related to cooperation in the field of healthcare, the chemical industry, hazardous waste management and countering intellectual property offenses.

Another issue on the agenda of the Council of Heads of Government is the announcement of Ashgabat as the City of new sports opportunities. ///MFA Turkmenistan/CIS Executive Committee, 21 May 2024

 

