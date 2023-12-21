Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia had telephone talks

On December 20, 2023, a telephone conversation was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Federal Assembly and the adoption of the Constitution of Russia, and also congratulated Ms. Matvienko on her re-election as the Chairman of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Along with this, it was emphasized that the outgoing year 2023 was marked by high dynamics of development of traditionally friendly Turkmen-Russian relations in a wide range of areas.

In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people drew attention to the fact that the main factors in deepening bilateral cooperation are contacts at the highest state, parliamentary and government levels. It is the regular meetings and visits of delegations of the two countries that create opportunities for a thorough and constructive consideration and resolution of the most important issues of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Russia.

At the same time, the intensification of direct universal, humanitarian ties, effective communication through public diplomacy was noted and the conviction was expressed that both sides would continue to create the necessary opportunities to strengthen the friendship of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Russia, contribute to the development of their close ties, maintain mutual respect and increase mutual trust.

In turn, the Chairman of the upper house of the Russian Parliament, fully supporting the position of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, assured of the Russian side’s unwavering commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership of the two countries.

As is known, today Russia is going through a crucial period in its political life.

The upcoming elections of the Head of State in March next year will undoubtedly become an important stage in the process of political, economic, social reforms and transformations aimed at resolving the most important issues facing the state and society.

The firm belief was expressed that the multinational people of Russia will make their correct historical choice and thereby determine the fate of many generations of Russians in the long term.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the parties noted the need to develop trade and economic cooperation and joint activities in the socio-cultural sphere.

In this respect, the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission plays a significant role, the next meeting of which will be held early next year in Ashgabat, during which the whole range of issues related to the use of the potential of bilateral relations in the economy, education, science and other fields will be discussed.

Bilateral partnerships in the international arena were also highlighted, primarily in the United Nations. Over many years of diplomatic relations, Turkmenistan and Russia have established themselves as responsible and respected subjects of international relations.

At the same time, the head of the Federation Council especially emphasized the wise foreign policy course of neutral Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan congratulated Valentina Matvienko on the upcoming New Year and wished her good health, happiness and success in responsible government activities.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side.///MFA Turkmenistan, 20 December 2023