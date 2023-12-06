News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Moscow eyes joint efforts with Turkmenistan in preparation for the Interparliamentary Forum Central Asia – Russia

Moscow eyes joint efforts with Turkmenistan in preparation for the Interparliamentary Forum Central Asia – Russia

By

On 5 December 2023, during his working visit to Moscow, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The meeting reaffirmed the dynamic development of Russia-Turkmenistan relations, emphasizing the strong spirit of strategic partnership. Karasin expressed Russia’s eagerness to collaborate with Ashgabat on preparing and hosting the second Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation. He invited proposals from Ashgabat regarding the timing of the event.

“We maintain an active working relationship, and this momentum should be preserved,” Karasin stated.

Meredov praised the vital role of legislators in strengthening Turkmen-Russian ties and underlined the need for continued joint efforts within international organizations, leveraging the accumulated experience of collaboration.

The discussion also covered trade and economic cooperation, along with cultural and humanitarian exchanges. Specific projects discussed included the establishment of a Turkmen-Russian University, construction of a new State Russian Drama Theater building, and expansion of the Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School. ///nCa, 6 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Russia appreciates Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen stability in Central Asia
  2. The upper chambers of the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Russia to set a joint commission
  3. Turkmenistan may host Central Asia +Japan interparliamentary forum next year
  4. Moscow and Ashgabat are preparing the Turkmen leader’s official visit to Russia
  5. Strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan is one of the most important components of peace and stability in Central Asia, Ambassador Volynkin says
  6. Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty – Joint Press statement issued following forum
  7. Turkmenistan and Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Strategic Partnership
  8. Russia and Turkmenistan discussing draft agreement on joint university
  9. Russia considers Afghanistan an international problem
  10. 2nd Turkmen-Russian Business Forum to be held in January 2024
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan