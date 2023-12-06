Moscow eyes joint efforts with Turkmenistan in preparation for the Interparliamentary Forum Central Asia – Russia

On 5 December 2023, during his working visit to Moscow, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The meeting reaffirmed the dynamic development of Russia-Turkmenistan relations, emphasizing the strong spirit of strategic partnership. Karasin expressed Russia’s eagerness to collaborate with Ashgabat on preparing and hosting the second Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation. He invited proposals from Ashgabat regarding the timing of the event.

“We maintain an active working relationship, and this momentum should be preserved,” Karasin stated.

Meredov praised the vital role of legislators in strengthening Turkmen-Russian ties and underlined the need for continued joint efforts within international organizations, leveraging the accumulated experience of collaboration.

The discussion also covered trade and economic cooperation, along with cultural and humanitarian exchanges. Specific projects discussed included the establishment of a Turkmen-Russian University, construction of a new State Russian Drama Theater building, and expansion of the Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School. ///nCa, 6 December 2023