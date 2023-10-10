Turkmenistan and Russia Discuss Priorities of Strategic Partnership

On Monday, 9 October 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation and Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation from the Russian side.

During the meeting, Overchuk expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the humanitarian aid sent to the Primorye Territory of the Russian Federation affected by the natural disaster.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation to Ashgabat and the planned negotiations would contribute to maintaining regular contacts at the level of the Governments of the two countries and promoting productive Turkmen-Russian cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on priority issues of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of in-depth strategic partnership and steadily developing across its entire spectrum.

They noted that the interstate political dialogue and inter-parliamentary cooperation are consistently strengthening, and fruitful ties have been established between Turkmenistan and the regions and subjects of the Russian Federation.

The trade and economic sphere is a priority vector of cooperation. For many years, Russia has been one of Turkmenistan’s leading trade partners. The bilateral trade turnover remains positive.

Cooperation is successfully developing in various areas, including the oil and gas and industrial sectors, and other industries.

Traditionally, the humanitarian sphere is an integral component of interstate relations, where contacts in the field of education, science and culture, and healthcare occupy a special place. In the light of modern realities, the activation of ties in the field of digital technologies is also of great importance.

In this context, the intention of both countries to continue building up effective diverse cooperation was confirmed. The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to consider specific proposals of Russian partners on promising areas of cooperation.

Meeting of the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation

On 9 October 2023, the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting took place within the framework of Overchuk’s visit to Ashgabat at the head of a representative delegation.

The sides noted the importance of Overchuk’s meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which the Head of State gave a positive assessment of the current state of the multifaceted Turkmen-Russian partnership and identified the main directions for its further development.

During the talks, the sides expressed a common opinion on the positive interaction of the two states in promising areas of partnership in the energy sector, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian fields. ///nCa, 10 October 2023