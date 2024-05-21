Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan and foreign ambassadors expressed condolences to the Iranian Embassy

National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat on Tuesday, 21 May and expressed condolences over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, in a conversation with the Iranian Ambassador, highly appreciated the outstanding role of Ebrahim Raisi in the development and expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan.

He signed the embassy’s book of condolences, offering his sympathies.

Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also visited the embassy, signing the book on behalf of the Turkmen leadership and people. He expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the Iranian people.

The heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan visited the Iranian Embassy to offer their condolences.

///nCa, 21 May 2024