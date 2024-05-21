News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan and foreign ambassadors expressed condolences to the Iranian Embassy

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan and foreign ambassadors expressed condolences to the Iranian Embassy

By

National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat on Tuesday, 21 May and expressed condolences over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, in a conversation with the Iranian Ambassador, highly appreciated the outstanding role of Ebrahim Raisi in the development and expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan.

He signed the embassy’s book of condolences, offering his sympathies.

Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also visited the embassy, signing the book on behalf of the Turkmen leadership and people. He expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the Iranian people.

The heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan visited the Iranian Embassy to offer their condolences.

///nCa, 21 May 2024

Related posts:

  1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia
  2. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met his Iranian counterpart
  3. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine discussed issues of bilateral relations
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to visit Iran soon
  5. Statement of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan on the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall – embassy opens book of condolences
  6. Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan to open condolences book
  7. Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Turkmenistan – Cohen met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his Turkmen counterpart – Israeli Embassy opened in Ashgabat
  8. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan
  9. President and National Leader of Turkmenistan send messages of condolence to Iran
  10. Iranian Foreign Minister urges to step up work on defining baselines in the Caspian Sea
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan